Delray Beach Ordered By FDOT To Remove LGBTQ Rainbow Crosswalk Immediately

The Florida Department of Transportation is ordering the City of Delray Beach to remove its LGBTQ crosswalk by next month.

The letter issued on Friday to the city manager states that the rainbow-decorated intersection at the corner of Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast 1st Street violates FDOT's traffic control device standards and that Florida law requires the removal of the pavement markings immediately.

If that doesn't happen by September 3rd, the agency says it will remove the paint itself and the city will have to pay back to the state all costs associated with the removal.

Just last week, Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Long spoke out against removing the rainbow during a Commission meeting.

Long claims the state is being "political," and wants to erase "the visibility of our LGBTQ+ people."

But he did say during that City Commission meeting that if given a director order to remove the mural, they'd likely have no choice but to do so.