Former West Palm Beach Officer Charged With Battery, False Imprisonment

A now-former police officer is accused of using his badge to coerce a woman into unwanted sexual contact. He is now charged with battery and false imprisonment.

30-year-old Justice Feeley-Carim was arrested over the weekend and remains in jail on 200-thousand dollars bond.

He was with the West Palm Beach Police Department last March when he allegedly approached a woman who was drinking and smoking in a vehicle at a Walmart parking lot, told her she "looked beautiful" then asked her if she wanted to have sex. According to the arrest report, he then coerced her into touching his privates over his pants before allowing the woman's friend to leave.

Feeley-Carim then allegedly told the victim not to report the incident. He has since been fired from the force.

Feeley-Carim previously served almost three years for the Fort Pierce Police Department, even earning the award for Officer of the Month last year.