FBI Searches For PBC Resident Accused Of COVID Relief Fraud

The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive who's accused of stealing 34-million dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

40-year-old Elaine Angene Escoe of Palm Beach County is facing wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a fraud scheme involving more than 90 applications for funds from the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and other programs set up to help those financially struggling because of the pandemic.

She was last seen in Palm Beach County on June 3rd and didn't show up at a scheduled court appearance two days later.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.