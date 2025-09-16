More FBI Agents Testify At Ryan Routh Attempted Trump Assassination Trial

The prosecution continues to present its case in the Ryan Routh trial today.

Federal prosecutors are expected to call at least four more witnesses to the stand, including another FBI specialist.

Some critical FBI witnesses testified yesterday, including a special agent who told jurors that Routh's SUV contained items showing evidence that someone had been living inside the vehicle. That includes a mattress, clothes and toiletries.

The items found after Routh was pulled over along I-95 in Martin County.

He's accused of pointing a rifle through a fence at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach last September while then candidate-Trump was playing a round of golf.