GOP Primary For Special Election To Fill Vacant District 90 House Seat

Some Palm Beach County residents will be voting this week.

A special general election is being held in December for a Florida House seat and the Republican primary is being held tomorrow.

District 90 Democrat Representative Joe Casello passed away in July, leaving his seat vacant. Governor DeSantis set the general election for December 9th.

There is no Democrat primary because Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Long is the only candidate in that party to register for the race.

This week's GOP primary will feature two candidates, Bill Reicherter and Maria Zack.

The winner will face Long and No Party Affiliated candidate Karen Yeh later this year.