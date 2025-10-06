8 Students, Bus Driver Taken To Hospital After Crash In Okeechobee

Eight students and a school bus driver were sent to the hospital after a crash this morning.

Okeechobee County Schools says the bus collided with a car while on the morning route along Highway 70 West.

There were no life-threatening injuries and officials say the students and driver were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The School District put out a statement, extending its "sincere appreciation to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue for their prompt and professional response."