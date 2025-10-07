Florida Deputies Sent To Help With Security At Alligator Alcatraz

Some deputies from Martin County are helping with security at Alligator Alcatraz.

Governor DeSantis is asking sheriff's offices across Florida to assist, so Sheriff John Budensiek sent ten deputies and one commander to the illegal immigrant detention facility in the Everglades.

He tells CBS 12 News that his agency's rapid response team is making sure checkpoints are manned properly, while also watching out for the wildlife.

"They've seen several snakes, water mocassins, that have made their way into the camps that are down there so that's something that they're keeping an eye out for."

Budensiek says the state will reimburse the sheriff's office.

FEMA says the federal government has approved more than $600 million to reimburse Florida for its immigrant-detention efforts.