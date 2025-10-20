Indian River County Holds Special Meeting About Sheriff's Budget

A Florida sheriff's lawsuit against his county will be the subject of a special meeting this evening.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers has been calling out county leaders for shortchanging him in a requested budget increase.

"The County Commission has made the decision to not properly fund our operation."

After Commissioners approved a $6.8 million hike instead of a more than $12 million increase, Flowers filed suit, claiming the Board violated the state's Sunshine law by not holding a public hearing.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m.