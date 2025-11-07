3 Arrested Outside Pub After Shooting Over Question About Chickens & Eggs

Detectives say someone posed the question about chickens and eggs and two men had differing opinions. While shots were fired, nobody was hurt and three people were arrested.

It's believed that alcohol and marijuana played a role in the incident.

Those arrested were:

44-year-old Peter Riera, for discharging the gun in public, attempted aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and use of a firearm while under the influence.

24-year-old Brandon Pace for resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer. Police say Pace kicked two of the officers while being detained.

26-year-old Kayla Damiani for resisting an officer without violence. Police say she ran toward officers while they were detaining Pace, despite being ordered to stay back.

A fourth person was not arrested.