Authorities Say Man Found Dead In Fort Pierce House Fire Was Targeted

Law enforcement along the Treasure Coast are investigating a homicide involving a house fire.

A body was found inside a home that went up in flames in Fort Pierce Friday night.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro this morning identified the victim as 51-year-old Antoine Lamar Daniels. The man suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and smoke inhalation.

"So right now our deputies and detectives are working on leads right now, interviewing people that were there at the scene and doing a good follow-up investigation."

He believes there was some sort of altercation between Daniels and his killer who is also believed to have started the fire at the home on South Market Avenue.

The sheriff says they are pursuing suspect information, working off nicknames from witnesses at this time.