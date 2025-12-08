Man Detained After Following Rep. Mast At Stuart Christmas Parade

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking into a risk protection order against a man who was detained after being spotted following Congressman Brian Mast in Friday night's Stuart Christmas Parade.

Sheriff John Budensiek says the man was suspicious looking because he was wearing cold-weather clothes in the warm weather, a hat over his face and when he noticed deputies spot him, he tried to blend into the crowd.

The Sheriff says once he was detained, deputies noticed he was wearing a rifle-rated body armor and had a hand gun on his waist and a dagger tucked down below his waist.

There was not enough evidence to warrant an arrest, but investigators are looking more into the man who was once an informant for the Sheriff's Office and told deputies that he had been threatened and feared for his life.