Special Elections Underway For Two Florida Legislative Seats

It's election day for voters in Palm Beach County's Florida House District 90 in the Boynton and Delray Beach areas.

The seat was left vacant by the death last summer of Democrat State Representative Joe Casello.

The candidates running today are Democrat Rob Long, who is currently serving as the Vice Mayor of Delray Beach, Republican Maria Zack and Independent candidate Karen Yeh.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Be sure to bring your driver's license or other photo-signature I.D.

The winner of this election will be in place in time for the 2026 Legislative Session, which begins in January.

There is also a special election today to fill the Florida Senate, District 11 seat vacated when former Senator Blaise Ingoglia (R) was appointed to be the state's Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal.