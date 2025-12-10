Democrat Long Wins Special Election In Palm Beach County Florida House Race

The Vice Mayor of Delray Beach will represent State House District 90 in the Florida Legislature.

Democrat Rob Long picked up 63 percent of the vote in a special election yesterday to fill the House seat left vacant by the death last summer of fellow Democrat Joe Casello.

Long beat Republican candidate Maria Zack by 27 percent, with an independent candidate capturing less than one percent of the vote.

As vice mayor, Long was a vocal opponent of the state's successful efforts to rid Delray Beach of its rainbow crosswalk to honor the LGBTQ community.

He will represent District 90 in the upcoming Legislative session next month.

There was also a special election for a Senate seat in Florida's District 11, which covers Hernando, Sumter, Citrus and parts of Pasco counties.

Former State Representative Ralph Massullo, a Republican, defeated Democrat Ash Marwah, by capturing 59 percent of the vote.

Masullo fills a seat left vacant by Governor DeSantis' appointment of Blaise Ingoglia as the state's Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal.