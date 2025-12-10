Family Identifies 6-Year-Old Killed In PSL Go-Kart Accident

A memorial service will be held this weekend for the little girl who was killed in a go-kart accident on the Treasure Coast.

In an obituary, family members identify the six-year-old as Emma Riddle. They describe her as being "full of life, love and light" who touched every soul she met.

The obit notes that Emma was at Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie for her sister's birthday party Saturday night. That's when an incident occurred involving a go-kart.

The girl was airlifted to the hospital and died the next day.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is investigating, because the agency's jurisdiction covers amusement park rides, including go-karts.

This Saturday's ceremony for Emma will be held at Calvary Chapel in Port St. Lucie at 10 a.m.