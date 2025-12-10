West Palm Beach Postal Worker Arrested In $600K Mail Theft Scheme

A postal worker at the West Palm Beach U.S. Mail distribution center is accused of being involved in a credit card theft operation that resulted in over $600,000 in losses.

Sajay Cole allegedly stole hundreds of pieces of mail with credit cards inside. He was arrested Sunday and faces a count of theft of mail matter by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. The mother of his child has also been arrested. Alicia Murdoc is charged on counts of mail theft.

The arrests are the results of an investigation that began in 2023 after a janitor at the West Palm Beach Distribution Center noticed opened envelopes in the trash inside a men's bathroom.

