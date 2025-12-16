101 Arrests & Fentanyl Off The Streets In 'Operation Unplugged'

More than a hundred drug dealers and traffickers are off the streets of Palm Beach County as a result of "Operation Unplugged."

Col. Talal Masri with the Sheriff's Office says several local, state and federal agencies pitched in.

"We started this operation about a year ago. It took a lot of work...a lot of investigations...a lot of undercover buys. A lot of agents participated. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office had some assistance from West Palm (Beach), DEA, the City of Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Street Team, the Gang Unit. It was hands on with everybody."

He says the investigation began as fentanyl-related deaths were rising.