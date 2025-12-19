Pope Leo Appoints New Bishop For Catholic Diocese Of Palm Beach

A new spiritual leader for Catholics in Palm Beach County has been chosen.
The Diocese of Palm Beach says Pope Leo XIV has named a new Bishop for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.
Father Manuel de Jesus Rodriguez currently serves as priest in the Diocese of Brooklyn, New York. That's the same area where outgoing Bishop Gerald Barbarito was raised.
"While I am also from Brooklyn, I will remain here in Palm Beach, which has become my home as it has for so many others from New York."
Under canon law, he had to submit his resignation upon turning 75 last January.
Bishop-elect Rodriguez is a native of the Dominican Republic who first became a priest in 2004, moving to Brooklyn in 2012.
He introduced some levity during the press conference.
"Although my last name is Rodriguez and although I was born in the Dominican Republic, where baseball is almost a religion, I wish to verify that I am not a cousin to Alex Rodriguez."
Although he did point out that he's a Yankees fan.
Barbarito steps down after nearly 23 years at the helm of the Palm Beach Diocese.
Rodriguez will be installed as Bishop in February.