Suspect In Robbery At Tekashi 6ix9ine's Lake Worth Home Arrested In WPB

There's been an arrest in the home invasion robbery at rapper's South Florida home.

Three masked and armed men broke into the the home of Tekashi 6ix9ine in Lake Worth last month. His 60-year-old mother was held hostage but not injured.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was not home at the time.

Over the weekend, Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies arrested Pedro Rodriguez, noting that his phone was linked to the crime scene.

A search of the man's home in West Palm Beach turned up purses and other items that were stolen from 6ix9ine, along with a gun believed to be the same type used in the robbery.

Deputies also found narcotics at the suspect's home.