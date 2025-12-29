High-Stakes Meetings At Mar-A-Lago Lead To Delays Along South Ocean Blvd

High-stakes meetings at Mar-a-Lago are leading to traffic delays along South Ocean Boulevard, while police conduct vehicle screenings.

Palm Beach Police say the screenings began on Sunday and will continue through the week in the area of the Lake Worth Bridge and South Ocean.

Drivers should expect delays along the boulevard between Lake Avenue and the Par 3 Golf Course. Those who want to avoid the checkpoints are encouraged to use the middle or north bridge to access Palm Beach.

South Ocean Boulevard between South County Road and Southern Boulevard remains closed as President Trump continues to stay at Mar-a-Lago.

A VIP alert in the area from the FAA continues until this Sunday.