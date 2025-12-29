PBSO Investigates Wrong-Way Crash That Killed 3 People

Three people are dead after a wrong-way crash in Palm Beach County.

Sheriff's officials say a Ford Bronco that was driven by an unidentified driver was traveling in the wrong direction along westbound State Road 80 in Loxahatchee late last night.

The pickup truck crashed head-on into a Chevy Equinox SUV that was driven by 51-year-old Sasha Treadway of Michigan. She and her passenger, 37-year-old Kristara Lasalle-Corujo of Cape Coral, were killed, along with the driver of the pickup.

The truck burst into flames soon after the crash.

It's still under investigation.