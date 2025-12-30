Great White Shark Spotted Swimming Off Shore Of Palm Beach County

A great white sighting off the coast of Delray Beach.

Charter Boat Captain Dustin Richter says he had some customers on board Saturday when they spotted the 12-foot shark.

He tells CBS 12 News that it was not acting aggressively.

"He was just kind of passing through, I'd say. He was very calm. He was just kind of swimming around the boat, doing laps around us. Kind of just, I would say checking us out."

He captured video of the shark, which an expert says appears to be a juvenile.