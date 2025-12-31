Pres. Trump To Host Another NYE Bash At Mar-A-Lago

President Trump's so-called 'Winter White House' will once again be the sight of his lavish New Year's Eve celebration.

The White House press schedule shows that the president will attend a party at Mar-a-Lago to ring in the new year.

While there is no list of who will be attending, Trump's New Year's bashes typically include a mix of political figures, celebrities and other high-profile individuals. Among those on last year's guest list were boxing promoter Don King, then incoming Vice President JD Vance, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, along with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The president will also be joined by the First Lady and family members.

It will be a quiet New Year's Day for President Trump as there are no public events scheduled.