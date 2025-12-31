Florida News

Florida News

 

Pres. Trump To Host Another NYE Bash At Mar-A-Lago

By Joel Malkin
President-Elect Donald Trump Delivers Remarks On New Years Eve At Mar-A-Lago Club

Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Trump's so-called 'Winter White House' will once again be the sight of his lavish New Year's Eve celebration.

The White House press schedule shows that the president will attend a party at Mar-a-Lago to ring in the new year.

While there is no list of who will be attending, Trump's New Year's bashes typically include a mix of political figures, celebrities and other high-profile individuals. Among those on last year's guest list were boxing promoter Don King, then incoming Vice President JD Vance, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, along with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The president will also be joined by the First Lady and family members.

It will be a quiet New Year's Day for President Trump as there are no public events scheduled.

Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content

 