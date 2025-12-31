Trial Date Set For Cherfilus-McCormick On Charges Of Stealing COVID Funds

A federal judge has announced a start date for the trial of a South Florida Congresswoman, but it may actually take more time.

A U.S. District Judge has set January 26th for the start of Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's trial.

She and several co-defendants are accused of stealing 5 million dollars in federal disaster funds, using the money on luxury items and to support her 2021 congressional campaign.

Claims the congresswoman (pictured on the right) denies.

It's not clear whether the representative's defense will be ready as she does not yet have a legal team. A judge during a Monday court appearance agreed to postpone Cherfilus-McCormick's arraignment until January 20th.