Violent & Anitsemitic Message Found Near Popular Jupiter Beach

A violent antisemitic message discovered in Jupiter.

The words "Kill Jews" were written on a wooden beach walkway at the popular Carlin Park.

The message originally posted online by a national organization that tracks antisemitism and CBS 12 found it yesterday, partially covered in orange spray paint.

Megan Weisman brings her family to the beach.

“This is our home beach. My kids come here for surf camp. This is where our family comes together. To see this in my own community it does bring tears to my eyes. Because that’s not just talking about anyone - that’s our community. That’s my children. That’s our families. That’s our friends and our neighbors.”

Weisman says it's especially hurtful on the back of the Bondi (bond-eye) Beach attack in Australia earlier this month.

“These words are not empty threats. They have led to real death and real violence. And so we need to treat it seriously.”

Town officials confirm there was another case of hate-related graffiti nearby this week. Jupiter Police are investigating both cases.