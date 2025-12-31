Vote-By-Mail Request Deadline Approaches For Special Florida House Primary

The deadline is fast approaching for those wanting to request a mail-in ballot to vote in a special State House primary in Palm Beach County.

Voters have until 5 p.m. Thursday to make that request if they are voting by mail in the January 13th primary in the State House District 87 race.

It's to fill the seat left vacant by Republican Mike Caruso, who is now Palm Beach County's Clerk of Court and Comptroller.

Early voting for the primary begins on January 3rd.

There are two candidates for each party in the primary. Jon Maples and Gretchen Miller Feng face off on the GOP side while Emily Gregory and Laura Ann Levites battle it out in the Democrat primary.

The general election will be held on March 24th.