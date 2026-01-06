IA Investigations Uncover That A Deputy & Undercover Agent Lost Guns, More

It's been uncovered that two Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office employees have been punished for losing their agency-issued firearms.

"It's pure negligence. I mean, your gun is probably one of the most important tools that you have as a law enforcement officer and you have to safeguard that with the utmost security."

Former FBI agent John MacVeigh tells CBS 12 News that the undercover agent and deputy should be held accountable, but not fired.

According to Internal Affairs investigations, the undercover agent lost his handgun by leaving it in his car, and lost an undercover wallet with a PBSO-issued debit card, secondary drivers license and $300 in agency funds. The wallet was found, the gun was not.

Deputy Hector Sanchez left two handguns in his patrol truck, in plain sight with the doors unlocked. One of them was recovered.

He was suspended for 40 hours while the agent received a written reprimand.