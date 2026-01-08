January 6th "Podium Guy" Runs For Office in Manatee County

BRADENTON -- A man convicted for his role in the Capitol Riot and subsequently pardoned by President Trump, is now running for office in Florida.

Adam Johnson was living in Manatee County when he showed up to protest and became part of the mob that swarmed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. A picture of him carrying then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern went viral. A federal judge sentenced him to 75 days in jail, community service and fines.

Johnson was one of hundreds of rioters pardoned by President Trump last year.

Johnson filed to run for the Manatee County Commission on the fifth anniversary of the riot. He would face at least four other Republicans in an August primary. The seat is currently held by Commissioner Jason Bearden, who as of Wednesday had not filed for re-election.

Photo: Getty Images