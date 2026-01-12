Vanderbilt University Secures $300 Million To Build West Palm Beach Campus

A prestigious private research university based in Nashville is building a campus in South Florida.

"Today, it's official...Vanderbilt is coming to West Palm Beach."

Vanderbilt University Chancellor Daniel Diermeier was in West Palm Beach today to announce that the school has secured $300 million in funding to begin construction in the near future.

The university is also launching a $250 million fundraising campaign to establish a graduate business school in the downtown area.

Diermeier says they like Palm Beach County because of its growing finance industry and somewhat close proximity to Cape Canaveral, as the space sector may play a role in the school's teachings.

No date was set but Vanderbilt hopes to be ready to go in time for the 2028-29 academic year.