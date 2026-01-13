Election Day: Special Primary To Fill Caruso's Vacant Seat in State House

It's election day in Florida House District 87.

Today is the primary for both the GOP and Democrat candidates running to fill the seat left vacant when Republican Mike Caruso became the Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller.

The Republican candidates are Jon Maples, who has President Trump's endorsement, and Gretchen Miller Feng.

The Democrats running are Emily Gregory and Laura Levites.

If you live in the district, you'll vote at your assigned polling place and be sure to bring your state-issued I.D.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

Click Here if you need to find your polling location.