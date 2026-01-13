Jury Expected To Be Picked By End Of Day In Trial For Homeless Drifter

A jury is expected to be seated by the end of the day in the trial of a homeless drifter accused of murdering a teen.

Defense attorneys for Semmie Williams have been questioning potential jurors in a Palm Beach County courtroom for a third day.

Williams is charged with first degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers while the boy rode his bicycle in Palm Beach Gardens.

Rogers was stabbed to death during the encounter back in November of 2021.

The judge ruled that due to an intellectual disability, Williams won't face the death penalty.

The defendant changed his plea from Insanity to Not Guilty on Friday, as jury selection began.