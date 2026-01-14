Jon Maples (R) & Emily Gregory (D) To Face Off In State House 87 Race

We now know the candidates who will face each other in a Special election to fill a vacant state House seat in Palm Beach County.

Jon Maples won 84 percent of the vote, defeating Gretchen Miller Feng in yesterday's special GOP primary for District 87.

On March 24th, he'll face Emily Gregory, who won 88 percent of the vote in a Democrat primary. They'll battle for the seat vacated when Republican Mike Caruso became the Palm Beach Clerk of Courts.

There will be no representation for the District, which has more than 115,000 residents, during the current Legislative Session. But Maples tells us that if he wins, he'll be available to serve in a special session on redistricting, called by the governor for late April.