Woman Faces Felony Charge For 'Intentionally' Crashing Into Courthouse

A woman is accused of intentionally crashing her vehicle through the entrance of the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach last night.

55-year-old Lanesa Stubbs faces felony criminal mischief charges after allegedly leaving the scene after the crash that happened after 11 p.m.

Police say she caused $200,000 in damages to the building's front doors, security equipment and interior furnishings.

The city's police chief says "acts of violence and property destruction will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."