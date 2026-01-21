Wells Fargo Wealth Management Headquarters Relocates To Palm Beach County

Wells Fargo is relocating its wealth management headquarters from New York to West Palm Beach.

The bank has signed a lease for a 50,000 square foot office in the One Flagler Building near the Intracoastal, working with Stephen Ross' Related Companies.

Bloomberg reports that around 100 employees will be making the move, mostly senior executives.

The new office is expected to open in August.

