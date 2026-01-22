Florida News

West Palm Beach Democrat Joins Call For House Impeachment Of Kristi Noem

By Joel Malkin
Secretary Of Homeland Security Kristi Noem Presides Over Swearing In Ceremony For New Coast Guard Commandant

Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Palm Beach County Democrat Lois Frankel is the latest member of Congress to announce support for a House resolution to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, claiming "grave abuses of power."

Frankel accuses ICE of systemic violations of due process rights for illegal immigrants, lawful residents and American citizens.

She says that at Noem's direction, ICE has unleased a "campaign of cruelty that tramples the Constitution, ignores the rule of law and strips people of their basic rights."

The Trump administration says ICE is doing its job by carrying out the rule of law and fulfilling a promise of ridding the country of those here illegally.

