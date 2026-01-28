No Sentencing Date Set For Semmie Williams After Status Hearing

There's a bit of a hold-up in the sentencing of Semmie Williams.

He's the homeless man convicted on Friday of murder 14-year-old Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens. The teen was out on a bike ride in November of 2021 when he was stabbed to death.

A jury convicted Williams of Second Degree Murder and Judge Cymonie Rowe will have to schedule sentencing. But this morning on a Zoom call, she told attorneys on both sides of the case that she has to wait to come up with a date.

"As you know, today's my last day in this division. I'm moving to Family (Court) in Delray. The Delray Beach Courthouse does have a holding cell. It does have a recording mechanism like we have here. So in all likelihood we can do the sentencing there."

She's awaiting word from the Sheriff's Office as to whether that can happen. Williams faces up to life in prison.