Anti ICE Protestors Gathering Outside Rep. Mast's Stuart Office

Protestors have been gathering outside a Republican congressman's office. They're speaking out against ICE...

"Due process is not happening. They're just scooping people off the streets. No search warrants, no probable cause, based on the color of their skin," said Tom Service, a protestor from Hobe Sound and a U.S. Navy veteran.

"I am not interested in seeing ICE be let loose in our area. I am not interested in seeing my law-abiding, legally-carrying citizens of my state be terrorized for exercising their right to peacefully protest," said Alannah Ghazal, a protestor from Stuart.

Those folks tell CBS 12 News that they're outside Representative Brian Mast's Stuart office because he's not speaking out against the Trump administration over a federal agency that they claim is out of control.

They've been gathering over the past few Wednesday's but the crowd got significantly larger this week.

The congressman was not in his office at the time and has not commented, but Trump administration officials contend that ICE agents are simply doing their job.