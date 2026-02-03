Second Arrest Made In Armed Robbery At South Florida Rapper's Home

A second arrest is made in an armed robbery at the home of a South Florida rapper.

Court records show 18-year old Sergio Andrade was taken into custody on Sunday in the incident that took place in November at the Wellington home of Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, wasn't home at the time but his mother was held hostage at gunpoint while two masked men ransacked the house and stole cash, designer purses and keys to a vehicle.

Police arrested the first suspect, Pedro Rodriguez, after a search of an apartment shared by him and Andrade turned up the stolen goods and gun believed to be used in the robbery.