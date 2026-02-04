LISTEN: Florida State Fair Opens in Tampa

TAMPA - The Florida State Fair opens Thursday morning for a 12-day run.

As the first state fair of 2026, the fair is the first to host a special observation wheel themed for the nation's 250th birthday. Executive director Cheryl Flood says it has 45 gondolas, each themed to honor an American president. Other elements honoring the 250th anniversary include a traveling history exhibit, a red white and blue water show, and a special patriotic look to the perennial Cracker Country attraction. There's a drone show on the last weekend and fireworks on both weekends.

Even fair food is adopting the patriotic motif. There's an "America's Birthday Cake Iced Tea" that includes a cupcake with an American flag.

Other fair food highlights include a sushi corn dog and a Korean-style corn dog, birria street corn, Flamin' Hot Elote Fries, and a Hot Honey Jalapeño Popper Donut.

Special themed days include First Responders, Medical and Teachers on Heroes' Day the first Thursday (5th), $5 admission and parking after 5 p.m. on Freedom Friday (6th), and Bogo Sunday on Super Bowl Sunday with buy one get one armbands after 3 p.m.

The fair opens 10 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and President's Day, and 11 a.m. other days.

Hear more from fair executive director Cheryl Flood by playing our Beyond the News podcast below.

Photo: Florida State Fair/Canva