Palm Beach County Leads The State In Suspected Illegal Immigrant Encounters

There have been 14,573 suspected unauthorized alien encounters across the state of Florida in the past six months.

Palm Beach County leads the state in the number of encounters between state or local law enforcement and suspected illegal immigrants since August 1st.

That's according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which lists over 1,500 such encounters in the county, with FHP by far leading the way at over 1,100 of them.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies came in second, with just under 400 encounters. The remaining encounters were conducted by Jupiter Police, FWC and other agencies.

Polk County has the second highest number of encounters at about 1,150.

The encounters are made possible through the federal 287(g) program that has local law enforcement helping ICE in immigration enforcement.