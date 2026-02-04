PBC School Bus Aide Charged With Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl With Autism

No bond for a school bus aide accused of molesting an 8-year-old girl with autism.

27-year-old Matthew Bush of Delray Beach made his first court appearance this morning and was sent for a psychiatric evaluation after a Sheriff's detective told the judge that he displayed suicidal behavior during questioning.

Multiple bus surveillance videos show Bush's interactions with the girl, including one that shows him moving his hand in a way that caused the child's clothing to shift inappropriately.

The Palm Beach County School District says the man was reassigned when the initial concerns surfaced and planned to terminate him at the time of his arrest this week.