Complaints About Plane Noise Ramp Up In One West Palm Beach Neighborhood

Complaints continue about aircraft noise impacting West Palm Beach families.

"Very frustrating."

James Southworth lives in the historic Southland Park neighborhood, where planes are flying overhead at a much heavier rate since the FAA adjusted a flight path change that was made with President Trump's safety in mind.

"Before the change, I would say probably every like 15 or 20 minutes we would have a plane either close to us, over us or to the right of us or left of us. Now, it's generally about every four minutes, directly over us."

CBS 12 News counted one plane flying overhead every two and a half minutes.

County Commissioner Gregg Weiss says there are a lot of questions.

"One is, we're looking for answers from the FAA. Second thing is we want them to play by their own rules. And the third is we want to look for ways to mitigate this that impacts the least number of people."

The modification was made to appease residents in some other neighborhoods that complained after the initial flight path change back in October, to keep plans far away from Mar-a-Lago, even when the president is not in town.

Complaints are being logged, while elected officials, including Congresswoman Lois Frankel, will continue to push for answers.