Man Wanted For Murdering His Father In Port St. Lucie

A Port St. Lucie man is dead, allegedly at the hands of his son. Police Chief Leo Niemczyk says the shooting happened this morning at a home along Ketona Circle.

"There was some type of disagreement between the two. The son retreated inside the house, came into possession of a firearm, returned to the garage where he shot his father."

69-year-old Glenn Morrison was found dead by officers arriving at the home.

The chief says 41-year-old Sheldon Brian Morrison fled the scene in a gold or beige Cadillac. He's described as 5'7", wearing black pants, black sneakers and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone who spots the suspect is urged to not approach him, as he is believed to still be armed, but to call 911 immediately.