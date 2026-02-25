Palm Beach County Mayor Hosts Town Hall On Proposed Data Center

Palm Beach County is working on a proposal to build a massive data center and residents can find out more at a town hall tonight. It's being hosted by County Mayor Sara Baxter.

The data center would be in the western portion of the county, along Southern Boulevard and close to the Arden community.

The proposal returned to the spotlight after the developer requested an additional 60 acres to expand the development. But the proposed project known as "Project Tango" drew backlash from residents concerned about noise and water usage.

A vote has been pushed to late April and Baxter wants to provide answers to those concerned.

Tonight's meeting runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center.