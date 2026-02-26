State Of Emergency In St. Lucie County Where Brush Fire Nears Homes

St. Lucie County is under a state of emergency as crews have been battling a brush fire near the Fort Pierce community of Indian River Estates.

It spread from two acres to 20 in a matter of hours and flames were coming dangerously close to homes yesterday. The Florida Forest Service and local firefighters have been on the scene and the blaze is at least 50 percent contained.

A cause has not been determined but conditions remain extremely dry along the Treasure Coast. Burn bans are in effect, including in Martin County where another brush fire burned up to 35 acres off Fox Brown Road in Indiantown yesterday.

Red Flag Warnings are issued today for Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee and southern Brevard Counties.