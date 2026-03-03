Colorado Neurosurgeon (72) Injured In Shootout With Marshals Task Force

A 72-year-old doctor, on the run from Colorado, is hospitalized after allegedly engaging law enforcement in a shootout.

Indian River Sheriff Eric Flowers says the deputies who were working as part of the U.S. Marshals Task Force knew what they were getting themselves into.

"The team that was investigating this had constant intel that this suspect had made statements that he was going to go out in a blaze, that he was going to kill multiple law enforcement, I believe the number was three...that he wasn't going to be taken alive."

He says Thomas Earl Steffens, who was wanted for raping a woman back home, was shot four times and injured a Marshal, who is now out of the hospital. An Indian River deputy suffered minor injuries and it's not known if he was shot or had shrapnel strike him.

The suspect will face multiple charges once he's out of the hospital, including the original ones against him for the alleged rape that occurred back in Colorado.

But Sheriff Flowers says he's expected to face more charges, including attempted murder, from his actions on Monday night.