Indian River State College Faces Whistleblower Lawsuit From Former CFO

The former CFO of Indian River State College has filed suit against the school, its president and the Board of Trustees.

Marvin Pyles alleges retaliation for being a whistleblower, as well as breach of contract and defamation.

In the lawsuit, are text messages that Pyles says show top leadership acknowledging fraud and financial mismanagement. He's seeking damages exceeding $50,000 per count, along with reinstatement, back pay and a jury trial.

Pyles claims he repeatedly raised concerns about fraud, gross mismanagement and the misuse of taxpayer and donor funds.

The lawsuit alleges those disclosures led to his termination.