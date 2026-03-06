Florida News

St. Lucie Schools Face $7 Million Shortfall Due To Loss Of Students

By Joel Malkin
Bayshore Elementary School

Photo: CBS 12

Public Schools in St. Lucie County are losing $7 million in funding due to a reduction in student enrollment.

While it's just a fraction of the school district's $523 million budget, it is expected to result in some adjustments.

Superintendent Jon Prince tells CBS 12 News why around a hundred students have left public schools.

"I think the biggest reason is the implementation of the Florida Empowerment Scholarship. And the state is kind of fully subsidizing students that they haven't really funded in the past. So parents that have homeschooled their children now can get a scholarship."

Prince says no teachers will be losing their jobs. Instead, employees will be moved to comparable positions within the district.

