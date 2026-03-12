Local Non-profit Helps Children & Spouses Of Fallen LEOs

For Protecting the Palm Beaches brought to you by Good Greek Moving and Storage, we're sharing information with you on a local nonprofit that helps the children and spouses of law enforcement officers who die in the line of duty.

Business owner Jim McDavid says he was wanting to start an organization to give back to the community...

"I was driving down the road in July of 2016 and I was listening to the news on the five cops that were executed in Dallas. During that ride, they were interviewing one of the spouses and it just struck me really hard."

That's when McDavid Group Charities was founded. Today, they operate the America's Heroes Scholarship Fund and raise money for that through events like Golf For Cops. The pro-am and gala are held in December at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter.

But on March 22nd, the nonprofit is hosting its first legacy event of the year.

"It will be a phenomenal evening of great food but also Christie Kerr who is an LPGA Hall of Fame golfer is also in the wine business and producing some of the great wines of Napa Valley and those will be featured there as well."