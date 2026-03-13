Early Voting For Special Election In Florida House District

Early Voting gets underway this weekend in a Special General Election to fill a Florida House seat in Palm Beach County.

Former State Representative Mike Caruso was chosen by Governor DeSantis last year to become the County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller. His seat has been vacant and Republican Jon Maples and Democrat Emily Gregory won their respective primaries in January.

Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link says some people have more to vote for.

"There is one small little addition. While the House District 87, most people will have just the one race, but those who live in the Village of North Palm Beach will on their ballot, they will actually have two races, because they have a special election for a Council member who passed away."

She's referencing Kristin Garrison, who died in January at the age of 64.

Three candidates are running for that Council seat in North Palm Beach...David B. Norris, Ron Okolichany and Kendra Zellner.

There are three early voting sites...the Supervisor's main office on Cherry Road in suburban West Palm Beach, the Gardens Branch Library at Palm Beach State College's PGA Boulevard campus and the FAU Jupiter campus.

The sites are open from 10 to 7 each day, tomorrow through Sunday, March 22nd. Election Day is Tuesday, March 24th.

Click Here for more information on Early Voting.