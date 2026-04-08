PBC Schools Superintendent Rejects 3.5% Pay Hike Recommendation

Palm Beach County's public schools superintendent rejects a 3.5 percent pay raise for teachers amid an impasse between the teachers union and the school district.

Mike Burke has turned down that recommendation from an independent magistrate, leaving the decision with the School Board. A resolution hearing will be held next month.

Classroom Teachers Association President Gordan Longhofer says teachers are "very disappointed" and "flabbergasted." He says they "deserve to keep pace with the expenses they have to live here."

The impasse started when the union initially asked for a five percent pay increase, while the district proposed a 1.5 percent raise, along with a one-time bonus of 1.5 percent.